TikTok likely to get competition from YouTube’s Shorts; check details

YouTube is planning to release ‘Shorts’ as a part of its mobile application.

TikTok, a Chinese application helping people make short videos, is likely to get competition from video sharing platform YouTube. According to a report by The Information, YouTube is working to bring a new feature that will help users to make short videos, just like TikTok. The feature, which is reportedly called ‘Shorts,’ is under progress and is expected to be rolled out by the end of this year. With similar features, it is likely to take on the current sensational TikTok which currently has a huge following.

The report said that the company is planning to release ‘Shorts’ as a part of its mobile application. It is said to come in a special feed format that will enable the users to view a list of short clips. While YouTube will provide the platform for these videos, Google will take advantage of it on the back of a huge catalogue of licensed songs and music which can be used by the video makers to create their content. It is not the first time where YouTube is trying to replicate similar features of other applications. After Instagram, the Google-owned app has also introduced the option of Story feed.

As YoutTube is known for its long video formats, it is yet to see how the company will incorporate the long video format and short video format simultaneously. It is expected to come out with different strategies that will allow the application to highlight both the video formats.

Meanwhile, TikTok’s initial version was released in 2016 as A.me in China by a company called ByteDance. Later in 2018, the company had acquired musical.ly and merged it with its own entity TikTok. Since then, the platform has gained interests from many teens and is one of the most popular applications among them. On Tiktok, user can make a short video of 3 to 60 seconds.