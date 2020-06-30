TikTok goes offline to comply with Govt of India ban, active users can’t access app or website anymore

TikTok has gone offline in India.

TikTok has gone completely offline in India to comply with the government’s ban. This means, if you’re an existing user who has the TikTok app installed on their mobile device, you can’t use it anymore. The TikTok apps for Android and iOS as well as its desktop website are now showing an error window, informing users that the service is no longer available in India.

“Dear users, we are in the process of complying with the government of India’s directive to block 59 apps. Ensuring the privacy and security of all our users in India remains our utmost priority,” the error message says on the mobile version of TikTok.

Earlier in the day, TikTok India head Nikhil Gandhi said the company was in the process of complying with the government directive though he had called it an “interim” order which seemed to suggest there was scope for a solution to the whole ban, or at least some middle ground, basis of necessary consultation with the authorities.

The TikTok India head also said that “we have been invited to meet with concerned government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarifications.” Multiple reports now suggest no such “consultations” are planned as of now. Or for that matter, there’s apparently no such meeting (in the works) between the government and representatives of any of the 59 Chinese apps that have been banned in the country.

The TikTok app has already been removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store after the government of India banned it (along with 59 other apps) over privacy concerns, and it was expected that the next step would be for ISPs to selectively block access to the app for active users. Though with TikTok itself deciding to go offline, there’s no need for that anymore.