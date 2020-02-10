TikTok eyes greater role for youth; Plans working with academia, civil society

TikTok has received a mixed fortune in the Indian market. Social media video app, TikTok has disclosed its new plan and said it is working with academia and civil society to enhance engagement, and enrich and empower the platform very popular among youth. Chinese firm ByteDance-owned app has also reiterated the potential of artificial intelligence in showing customized contents for its users. “We look at best practices, work with academia and civil society. And therefore, partners on the platform are very important…start looking at the platform to understand, enrich and empower ourselves,”, news agency PTI quoted Subi Chaturvedi, Head of TikTok for Good as saying in a panel discussion on ‘Safer Internet Day’.

Reaffirming the company’s policy to deal with sensitive content, she further stated that the company has taken down six million videos that were community reported. “It doesn’t just come from us, there are responsible citizens and we are holding hands (with them)”. She added to her statement.

TikTok has received a mixed fortune in the Indian market. On one hand, its popularity among Indian youth is at an all-time high but the app is also facing higher scrutiny from the law enforcement agencies for the quality of the content it was delivering on the platform. The Madras High Court, last year, had directed the Centre to ban TikTok app, citing media reports which showed pornography and inappropriate content were made available on the video app. However, TikTok was later relieved off that order and the app was back on app stores. The central government too had issued notices to TikTok for alleged misuse of their platforms for “anti-national activities” in India.