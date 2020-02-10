TikTok eyes greater role for youth; Plans working with academia, civil society

Published: February 10, 2020 7:10:26 PM

TikTok has received a mixed fortune in the Indian market. On one hand, its popularity among Indian youth is at an all-time high but the app is also facing higher scrutiny from the law enforcement agencies for the quality of the content it was delivering on the platform.

Social media video app, TikTok has disclosed its new plan and said it is working with academia and civil society to enhance engagement, and enrich and empower the platform very popular among youth. Chinese firm ByteDance-owned app has also reiterated the potential of artificial intelligence in showing customized contents for its users. “We look at best practices, work with academia and civil society. And therefore, partners on the platform are very important…start looking at the platform to understand, enrich and empower ourselves,”, news agency PTI quoted Subi Chaturvedi, Head of TikTok for Good as saying in a panel discussion on ‘Safer Internet Day’.

Reaffirming the company’s policy to deal with sensitive content, she further stated that the company has taken down six million videos that were community reported. “It doesn’t just come from us, there are responsible citizens and we are holding hands (with them)”. She added to her statement.
TikTok has received a mixed fortune in the Indian market. On one hand, its popularity among Indian youth is at an all-time high but the app is also facing higher scrutiny from the law enforcement agencies for the quality of the content it was delivering on the platform. The Madras High Court, last year, had directed the Centre to ban TikTok app, citing media reports which showed pornography and inappropriate content were made available on the video app. However, TikTok was later relieved off that order and the app was back on app stores. The central government too had issued notices to TikTok for alleged misuse of their platforms for “anti-national activities” in India.

Subi Chaturvedi Chaturvedi, on Monday, boasted of its partnership with various government organisations like Uttarakhand and Kerala Police. She also said that TikTok has teamed up with multiple educational institutes to deliver short-format content on its platform.

Tiktok has clocked a monumental height with worldwide downloads at more than 738 million last year, according to the data released by Sensor Tower, a digital agency tracking mobile app store marketing. Chinese heavyweight ByteDance-owned Tiktok was second only to the Facebook-owned WhatsApp in terms of a total number of downloads last year. The total number of Whatsapp downloads in 2019 was 849 million.

India proved to be the best breeding ground for the app which contributed 44 per cent towards the overall growth number of global downloads. TikTok downloads in India in 2019 stood at 323 million, almost double from its figure of 180 million in 2018 which was 18 per cent of the global downloads that year. However, TikTok couldn’t replicate its success in the domestic market with only 52 million downloads, contributing a meagre 7 per cent to the global downloads figure. The slowdown in terms of the number of downloads in China resulted in Chinese contribution at less than half the contribution made in 2018 which was 16 per cent. The United States proved to be the third biggest market for TikTok contributing 6 per cent to its global numbers at 46 million.

