TikTok effect: Facebook launches Collab, app that lets you make short music videos

Facebook has quietly launched an experimental app to take on Chinese grown TikTok The app named ‘Collab’ has been launched with a promise to bring a new approach to collaborative music production. The software, released on iOS as an invite-only beta, is from the NPE division of Facebook. Facebook’s NPE division has been working actively as a developing wing of Facebook for launching new products every now and then.

The primary pitch of Collab is that you can create short-form videos split into three simultaneous sources, and you can perform one single song by playing and linking three different instruments together. And you can collaborate with one and two other friends by each providing one of three pieces.

For now, videos must first be posted publicly to the Collab feed, where any other user can take them and use them to make their own video. Say, you like the guitar part of one guy, and the vocals of another. With a virtual drum pad, you can put your own beat on your iPhone, and create a whole new tune. Facebook says the original music can’t be remixed, so anyone whose pieces are included in a new Collab article gets proper credit. If you do not feel like contributing an original part, Facebook says you can create a new Collab post entirely from pars of others.

Facebook says you’ll always be able to share these creations with other sites, such as Instagram and TikTok, but only after they ‘re uploaded to Collab initially. The company says it is looking at options for saving videos created with Collab without releasing them publicly first.

Facebook said that it has accelerated the release of an in-progress version of Collab to provide people with a creative outlet during the pandemic.