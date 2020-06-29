TikTok banned in India over national security concerns; here are 3 alternatives you can try

There’s also been a surge of Indian TikTok-rivals, especially on Android.

The government of India has banned TikTok and 58 other mobile apps with links to China citing national security concerns. While TikTok is still available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, there’s a possibility that it might not be there for long. Also, for all active users, ISPs (telcos) may be asked to block access to their servers, in the days to come, to prevent them from using them. It’s still too early to know how all of this will be planned out, but whatever be the case, as of June 29, 2020, Indians have been warned against using TikTok (and 58 other apps) which means it would be better they start looking for alternatives.

There’s no doubt that TikTok has been very popular in India, even more so than any other app, but it has also been marred with controversy. Only recently, it was caught spying on iPhone users, something that it even admitted, and said it won’t do it anymore. So you know, it has always been a slippery slope with this one, even though it’s been fun to use for India’s masses. Clearly, there’s no such thing as a free lunch. Over the last few weeks, there’s also been a surge of Indian TikTok-rivals, especially on Android, and while they might not be exactly TikTok from a pure feature point of view, at least, they haven’t been accused of collecting user data and sending it outside the country, yet. Here are 3 such TikTok alternatives:

1.Chingari

Chingari is a very new app and already it has garnered 2.5 million downloads (in 10 days). Makers of Chingari claim it is more rewardable than TikTok, because creators don’t just get famous on the platform, but they can also earn money there. Chingari pays creators for their videos based on how viral it can get. Plus, it also allows users to download videos, chat with friends and interact with new people.

2.Mitron app

Mitron app has had a rocky start with Google even suspending it from the Play Store for a brief period, but not before it got viral. The Mitron app garnered over 5 million downloads within a month of launch, and now that it is back on the Play Store, those looking for a desi alternative of TikTok, have something to look forward to.

3.Smule

While not exactly an Indian company, this San Francisco-based brand works in India in close collaboration with Times Bridge (which is an Indian company) to offer a social platform for music. Here you can make your own music or sing duets with your favourite singers.