TikTok ban: Made in India players Chingari, Bolo Indya swoop in to attract users, promise stronger privacy and reliability

Chingari app has been made available across all app stores such as Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

As the union government has imposed a ban on social media apps of ‘Chinese origin’, indigenous companies with apps providing similar features are betting big on users looking to switch from TikTok or any other apps that were banned by the government.

A possible opportunity that has opened up after the ban has given a shot in the arm for home-grown players like Chingari and Bolo Indya that are now jumping in to entice users to join their platforms that they claim will offer similar features with more reliability.

The Chingari app is available in all major languages prevalent in India such as English, Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. The company has claimed that the app has been developed with a key focus on privacy, supposedly implementing the highest standards in terms of privacy and transparency. Chingari app has been made available across all app stores such as Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

Welcoming the government’s move to ban TikTok, a co-founder and the Chief Product Officer of Chingari App, Sumit Ghosh said, “this is a very good step taken by the government of India. For a very long time, TikTok has been spying on users and sending back the data to China. We are happy that this step has been finally taken. I thank and congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We would like to welcome all TikTok users to come and try Chingari, a 100% “Made In India” app, which is made for passionate Indians.”

Chingari has gathered momentum in social space following the government’s decision. The company has decided to take the opportunity and the space that will be left void after the suspension of TikTok and has taken heart from the social media trends such as “why fear when Chingari is here”, “TikTok ban wouldn’t stop content creators from shining because we have Chingari”, “Chingari is not only better than TikTok but it also pays incentives to creators on its platform”.

The company is also rejoicing at the public support it has received from one of India’s prominent business heads- Anand Mahindra. Mahindra had tweeted some words of encouragement for the homegrown Chingari app saying he never used TikTok but downloaded the Chingari app on his phone.

Taking cognisance of the gesture shown by Anand Mahindra, Co-founder of the Chingari App, Biswatma Nayak said “We are honoured to have received appreciation from Mr Anand Mahindra. He is among the most reputed business leaders of our nation and we sincerely thank him for supporting Chingari. We are delighted that the app is being received so well by the users and we will continue to deliver on the expectations.”

Bolo Indya, another homegrown social media app sees a massive opportunity in the aftermath of the ban and in the scenario when the anti-China sentiment is at an all-time high in the country.

Recognising the opportunity, founder of Bolo Indya, Varun Saxena said “As the most loved Indian short videos app that is having users spend more than 39 min per day on it before the ban on Chinese apps, we invite all the Tiktok stars from India to be the part of fast-growing Bolo Indya community. We are pleased to have the opportunity to positively impact the lives of millions of Tiktok stars and provide them the platform to build on their social capital and convert it to financial independence. “Simultaneously, we stay committed to Indian government’s guidelines on UGC platforms, Data security, and promoting Indian ethos, values, culture, and heritage in the content that stays on the platform.”