TikTok ban in India lifted; ByteDance’s app now free to download on Android, iPhone

By: |
New Delhi | Published: April 24, 2019 6:42:30 PM

Madras High Court was asked by the Supreme Court to hear the ban imposed on TikTok by Wednesday, April 24

TikTok ban has been lifted in India (Source: Reuters)

TikTok ban in India has been lifted by Madras High Court after it was blocked by Google and Apple on their app marketplaces more than a week ago. The Madras High Court had ordered the ban on the immensely popular app as it heeded the litigations underscoring rampant pornographic content. ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, made an appeal to the court to stay the ban but was denied.

After it was rebranded from musical.ly to TikTok, the app saw a surge in usage across different countries. India has one of the biggest user bases for TikTok country wise. According to ByteDance, there were over 120 million users on TikTok in India. With the ballooning user base, TikTok fell victim to the menace of misinformation and porn.

Madras High Court was asked by the Supreme Court to hear the ban imposed on TikTok by Wednesday, April 24. The rap by the apex court was based on the plea, given by advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi on behalf of ByteDance, that said the interim ban was placed without granting the company a hearing. SC also said that if Madras HC fails to conduct a hearing by April 24, the ban will be vacated.

Earlier this week, ByteDance said that the ban has affected the business of the app, so much so that it is losing Rs 4.5 crore in revenues per day. The TikTok owner also said there are jobs at stake with the ban and the circumstances may become dire if the ban is upheld.

The ban ordered by Madras HC included the removal of app listing from Google Play store and Apple’s App Store in the country. However, the app was available to download from third-party websites. It was also stated that the existing users of TikTok will not be affected by the ban.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. TikTok ban in India lifted; ByteDance’s app now free to download on Android, iPhone
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition