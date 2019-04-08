TikTok ban in India could stay as SC refuses urgent listing of plea challenging HC order

The Supreme Court Monday refused urgent listing of a plea challenging the recent Madras High Court order banning downloading of the ‘TikTok’ app over concerns of pornographic content. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the plea will come up for hearing in due course of time.

The Madras High Court had on April 3 directed the Centre to ban mobile application ‘TikTok’ as it voiced concern that “pornographic and inappropriate content” were made available through such apps.

It had passed the interim order on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition which sought to ban Tik Tok on the grounds that it allegedly contained content that “degraded culture and encouraged pornography”.