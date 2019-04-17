TikTok ban in India doesn’t quell the concerns and you can still download it

TikTok has been blocked on Google Play store and Apple’s App Store (Source: Reuters)

TikTok, the phenomenally popular app in India, has been banned on Google Play store and App Store following the order by the Madras High Court as it has expressed worry over the spread of illegal and pornographic content on the platform. The order, which was appealed by app owner ByteDance, states that TikTok will not be available to download in future.

Previously known as musical.ly, TikTok surpassed record-breaking numbers in terms of downloads on leading app marketplaces in India and elsewhere, solely because of the frenzy it enjoyed from its users. India is one of the largest markets for ByteDance where its app saw over 240 million downloads while the daily active users, as per TikTok, are 120 million, which is half as much WhatsApp users in India.

The app offers users the ability to mimic where they choose music, dialogues from Bollywood, Hollywood, and regional movies to add them to their own versions of the act. But TikTok has inescapably served as the conduit for pornographic content, giving easy passage to sexual predators, the court has stressed. ByteDance, however, said it has removed more than six million videos that did not comply with the app guidelines. However, this move highlighted the issue more than the company’s defence.

The popularity of app shot up with the penetration of cheaper Internet into the remotest parts of the country. This, of course, was topped by the availability of Android phones that secure a lion’s share in India. The removal of TikTok from Apple’s app marketplace is not going to hamper the company’s business in India nearly as much as its deletion from the Play store. But that’s just one part of the privileges an ecosystem as open as Android offers.

TikTok can still be installed on Android phones, thanks to the standalone installable file. The Android APK for TikTok can be downloaded from many APK file hosting websites and installed on phones. Moreover, the existing TikTok users can share the app using apps such as SHAREit and Mi Drop. The TikTok servers have not been blocked as yet in the country, which means the app will work the way it has been operating so far.