TikTok announces Rs 1 lakh rewards as it regains #1 spot on Android, iPhone in India

May 9, 2019

TikTok saw an interim ban in India recently that got its app removed from Play store and App Store

After a brief hiatus, TikTok is back to its form in India. The video-sharing app, owned by ByteDance, has regained its position as a top app under free apps on Apple’s App Store and social apps on Google Play store in India. After the short ban on the app, TikTok is thanking its users for their response and asking them to promote the app under a new #ReturnofTikTok campaign that incentivises users with up to 1 lakh per day.

The new campaign is TikTok’s marketing strategy to get more users using the existing ones. TikTok will reward Rs 1 lakh to three “lucky” winners every day if they successfully complete the tasks under the campaign. The users are required to share the #ReturnofTikTok microsite on social media, which contains download links to the app on Android and iOS. The promotional campaign will end on May 16, the company said in a release.

A fortnight ago, TikTok was slapped with an interim ban by the Madras High Court over the content rampant on its platform that was majorly filled with porn and other questionable material. The ban was vacated by the Supreme Court later when ByteDance, represented by advocate Muthukumar, told the court it will delete all the content deemed objectionable in the court order from its app. During the ban period, TikTok was removed from the Google Play store and App Store in India and returned only a month after.

“We would like to express our deepest gratitude and thank our over 200 million users in India for the overwhelming response, support and love they have shown towards TikTok,” said Sumedhas Rajgopal, Entertainment Strategy and Partnerships Lead, TikTok India, in a statement. Of the 200 million users in India, TikTok claims 120 million actively use the app.

