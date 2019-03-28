Three areas where Huawei P30 Pro is better than Samsung Galaxy S10+

Huawei launched the P30 Pro and P30 smartphones earlier this week to flex muscles to its rivals that include Apple and Samsung. The new Huawei P30 Pro has four cameras on the back and one 32-megapixel selfie camera. Arguably, it counters the latest flagship from Samsung – the Samsung Galaxy S10+ that debuted last month ahead of the MWC Barcelona.

With top-of-the-line specifications, the Huawei P30 Pro is capable enough to make a potential buyer second-guess the decision to go for the Galaxy S10+. Here’s why Huawei P30 Pro could be a choice as definitive as buying the Samsung Galaxy S10+:

Cameras – The Huawei P30 Pro has a setup of four cameras on the back, which is one camera ahead of the ones on Galaxy S10+. There is a 40-megapixel SuperSpectrum sensor that can broaden the colour spectrum from RGB to RYYB so that more light can enter. There are a 20-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens that can offer 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and 50x digital zoom. There is a fourth Time of Flight camera that measures shapes and their edges to produce a layered bokeh effect.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ has three cameras on the back. There is a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel sensor with OIS, another 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens that offers up to 2x optical zoom, and a third 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

On the front, it’s a tough decision to make for the camera prowess. The Huawei P30 Pro has a 32-megapixel sensor on the front with AI HDR+. The Samsung Galaxy S10+ has two cameras on the front – a 10-megapixel Dual Pixel sensor with PDAF and an 8-megapixel wide sensor with a capability to produce a depth effect.

Fast charging – Huawei has packed a 4200mAh battery inside the P30 Pro that supports 40W super charge – a name given by the company to its fast charging technology. It can also be charged wirelessly with a supported charger.

The Samsung Galaxy S10+ has a 4100mAh battery under the hood that only supports 15W fast-charging. It supports wireless charging as well.

Processor – The Huawei P30 Pro is powered by the company’s in-house HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor that is built on the 7-nanometre FinFET architecture. The Samsung Galaxy S10+, on the other hand, draws its power from the Exynos 9820 SoC that uses the 8-nanometre FinFET architecture for the India model. In the US, China, and Latin America, the Galaxy S10+ uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, which is on par with the Kirin 980 SoC.