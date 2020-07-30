Thomson SPP 24 50W 2.1Multimedia Speaker System: Say goodbye to tiny speakers and dull sound

Priced at Rs 3,699, the SPP 24 50W 2.1 multimedia speaker is targeted for the Indian youth.

Thomson is a European electronics brand with over 120 years of heritage. Globally recognised for its R&D prowess, the brand’s history is dotted with constant innovation since inception. While in the 1920s, it first live transmitted a radio programme, in the 2000s it launched the first Internet-based TVs and introduced flat screen technologies. Recently, the company debuted its SPP 24 50W 2.1Multimedia Speaker System with 50 watts power which is enough to get the beats on. Let us check out some of its key features.

Priced at Rs 3,699, the SPP 24 50W 2.1 multimedia speaker is targeted for the Indian youth. “With a lightweight design and versatile features like Bluetooth, Aux and real time FM connectivity, the speaker system is designed for maximum portability, making it ideal for various different purposes,” says Rohini Walia, chief revenue officer, Thomson Audio.

Thomson SPP24 2.1 multimedia speaker is ideal for any audio device, including MP3s, mobile phones, tablets, games devices, etc. It offers you multiple connectivity like AUX, USB & FM. It has two satellite speakers which are designed to complement the system and sound even better. Their unique curved form allows sound to flow out with a wide angle.

The subwoofer of SPP24 provides enhanced bass and full sound, so you can enjoy listening to your music or movies at theatre-like frequencies right in your living room. Take my word, the subwoofer is enough to ensure that your weekend party will be big fun. It provides enhanced bass and full sound, so one can enjoy listening to the music or movies at theatre-like frequencies right in the living room. They are built solid so that it can deliver more thumps. The multimedia speaker system gives pure bass, no vibrations and no disturbances.

In short, bring home the new Thomson creation and say goodbye to tiny computer speakers and dull sound. The SPP 24 50W 2.1 is an easy-to-afford, good quality music system.

Estimated street price: Rs 3,699