Thomson launches Android TV range in India, prices start at Rs 29,999

French brand Thomson, which has been a leading brand name in India's online TV market, has announced its latest range of Android TVs. The new range of TVs is priced from Rs 29,999. The series will have huge TVs ranging from 43 inches, 45 inches, 49 inches, 55 inches and 65 inches. With the launch of these televisions, Thomson has announced its entry into the premium segment of the TV market. The new range of TVs will have the latest version of Android -Oreo 8.1 along with an Android remote which will have Google Assistant and separate buttons for Netflix and Google Play. India is witnessing a surge in digital penetration with Tier 2, Tier 3 cities being the centre of attraction. This has led to more people using the online platform and has made people aware of online sales which have become an attraction for almost all customers. The price range of Thomson's new Android TV range: 1. 43 inch TV will cost Rs 29,999. 2. 50 inch TV will cost Rs 34,999. 3. 55 inch TV will cost Rs 38,999. 4. 65 inch TV will cost Rs 59,999. For top user experience, Thomson has used a 4K 10 HDR display in TV's ranging from 43 inches to 65 inches. They are also providing top sound quality by using DOLBY Audio and TruSurround in these televisions. The TV also includes Netflix, Youtube, Google Store Play, Google Play Music and Google Play Movies. Talking the launch, Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, Super Plastronics Private Ltd. (SPPL) which in Thomson's brand licensee in India, said, "We are happy and honoured to be a part of Android TV journey in India, we need to thank Google for all the support. We are happy to announce Thomson 65 inches Android TV, which will be India\u2019s first 4K official Android that echoes the 'Make in India' initiative. It feels great especially when you have seen the evolution of smart TVs; we had launched Thomson TV with open source 4.4 version and today we are launching an official Android with the latest version of the Oreo." Marwah also added that the latest TV range will change the whole television ecosystem in India as it comes with some great features like Google Assistant, Netflix, some 5000 plus TV apps\/games, an inbuilt Chrome-Cast, Dolby sound, 2.5 GB RAM, 16 GB ROM and much more. "This will be our first high-end premium TV at a super affordable price starting from 29,999\/- for 43 inches, to a never before seen price, 65 inches at 59999," Marwah said.