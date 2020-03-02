Thomson Boombox BBX01: The party scene just got rocking

Thomson, the European electronics brand, has introduced Boombox BBX01 , a powerful portable speaker system that delivers good quality and loud music.

House parties, pool parties or beach parties—today’s youngsters (even the older generation) seem to be inseparable from their music. After all, every once in a while you need to let loose with some friends and crank up the tunes. Music is a wonderful way to bring people together, but you are going to need a good set of party speakers to build the right atmosphere.

Well, the party scene just got rocking. Thomson, the European electronics brand, has introduced Boombox BBX01 , a powerful portable speaker system that delivers good quality and loud music. I have been testing Boombox BBX01 for over a week now and it is a very capable portable Bluetooth system with powerful sound, impressive battery life, good for medium-sized parties and most important, it is pleasing to look at, ticking all the boxes to blast your party beats. The Thomson speaker is targeted at the Indian youth and has a decent price tag of Rs 1,999. A quick glance at some of its key features and performance.

First, the looks. The BBX01 has a cool design with a fantastic profile. It looks sleek and sophisticated and makes its presence felt with more than great sound. The curves and angles can make heads turn. You can even add your own style to this wonderful design by customising it to an extent; you get a neon green strap. Slip that on and the whole feel changes. Even the music seems to get brighter. There is also the option of Classy Black strap to suit your personality. There is more. You can choose the Youth Machine model. This comes with an added graffiti pneumonic that flashes across the speaker fabric. Get both of these and totally bling out your BBX01.

Switched on and connected to a music source (phone, laptop or tablet), you will get 10 watts of pure clean sound with great bass. It really thumps and the sound is crisp with all the ranges coming through like sunshine. This performance is thanks to the 2 x 3-inch woofers coupled with Dual Passive radiators. The Boombox comes with an IPX5 rating which means they are water-resistant and will keep the music going in all conditions. Portability is aided with a powerful 3000mAh fast recharge battery. The juice from this can deliver non-stop music upto eight hours.

Then there is a first in this segment, True Wireless Connectivity or TWS. Here, two BBX01s can be paired and you double your output. The speaker has connectivity range of 30 feet, so nobody gets tied down. The ability to support USB, MicroSD, Aux and FM is also given. In short, total connectivity to meet today’s demands.

My takeaways: For any party situation where you want to get people’s feet moving, this portable Bluetooth speaker will be just right. The sound is crisp and clear and the battery life is long enough to take you into the early morning.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,999