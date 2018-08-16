THOMSON 43UHDXSMART SMART TV: Affordable big-screen with 4K quality

With the smart television market growing exponentially, both Indian companies and MNC firms are going all out to woo the consumers. Thomson, owned by France-based Technicolor, has recently launched a range of smart TVs in different sizes, including Thomson 43UHDXSMART. The newly introduced television has been affordably priced at `27,999 and comes with impressive specifications.

Out of the box, the TV has a slimline bezel design. In the box, along with the TV set, you get the remote, battery, wall mount and warranty card. The TV is quite lightweight and constructed purely out of plastic. The overall design is simple and elegant. The key functionalities such as HDMI port, LAN and AV are placed on the lower bottom. The USB or headphone jack are on the side. However, reaching out to the ports is not as easy it should be.

On the operation front, the TV relies on the Google Play store. The user can access various apps, games, streaming videos and web searches. This can be done either by connecting to your mobile or connecting your TV to a Wi-Fi network. All these can be navigated with the help of a remote.

The Thomson 43UHDXSMART TV runs on Android 4.4 KitKat; is powered by a 1.4GHz dual-core Cortex-A53 processor coupled with a Mali-T720 GPU and 1GB of RAM. It has 8GB of inbuilt storage. Like any other smart TV, the interface is icon-based, and is easy to use and offers decent performance.

The smart TV uses an LG IPS display with 3840×2160 UHD 4K HD resolution. It supports 16:9 aspect ratio with 178-degree/178-degree wide-angle view. The TV offers good brightness and contrast; the full HD and 4K resolution keep visuals sharp. During the review period, we played graphic intensive games and watched HD videos without any stutter. The picture quality was decent and even the up-scaling of non-HD channels was impressively good but 4K quality could have been better.

As far as audio quality is concerned, the Thomson 43UHDXSMART 43-inch smart TV comes with two 10-Watt speakers. These two speakers produce clear vocals and a good degree of loudness. In terms of connectivity, this smart TV comes with RF input, AV input, HDMI ports, USB ports, RJ45 port, SPDIF port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and an SD card slot. It also has Wi-Fi 802.11 connectivity.

Thomson 43UHDXSMART is one of the cheapest 4K smart TVs in India. Overall, it is a decent smart TV with good display and audio quality.

Estimated street price: Rs 27,999