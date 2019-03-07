Thomsen anti-snoring pillow review: Works well due to inflatable, head-side roller

Thomsen anti-snoring pillow

There are many people who snore every night. Snoring is quite common, especially among elderly people and people who are overweight. Ask a doctor and he will explain that the sound of snoring is caused by tissues at the top of your airway that strike each other and vibrate. In most cases, snoring is caused when one sleeps on the back, the tongue falls back in the mouth and obstructs the breathing. The moot point is, this problematic habit tends to disturb the partner’s sleep every night.

Now, the latest offering from Thomsen takes care of this problem. The German brand has introduced an innovative anti-snoring pillow that can give a peaceful night’s sleep for you and your partner.

The patented anti-snoring Thomsen pillow works due to a specially designed, inflatable, head-side roller, which induces side sleep. The inflated head side roller prevents sleeping on the back. Upon regular use of this pillow, one gets used to sleeping on the side. The regular use of the Thomsen pillow provides a therapeutic and durable anti-snoring solution. With constant usage of the anti-snoring pillow, the snoring problem tend to decrease. Once the snoring problem stops, the head side roller can be removed and the pillow can then be used as a normal orthopaedic pillow.

Coming to the specifics of this pillow, the Thomsen anti-snoring pillow is made up of luxurious Talalay latex material. It has a therapeutic design that offers maximum comfort, softness and elasticity. The pillow’s unique Vario system is intended for adjustable height as per individual preference.

Also, the Thomsen pillow is anti-allergic, mold and mildew-proof, making it usuable by all. Open porous and breathable materials provide good moisture and temperature regulation to create a comfortable and dry sleeping environment. Its cover is made with technical fabrics for controlling bacteria, temperature and humidity. The pillow is washable and retails for Rs 8,495.

– Estimated street price: Rs 8,495