This Xiaomi power bank is also a hand warmer

November 25, 2020 6:35 PM

The device is up for sale in China, and has been priced at CNY 89, which translates to about Rs 1,000.

The usability of the device also extends to serve as a torchlight.

Xiaomi: As winters are setting in, Xiaomi has the perfect device for you – the ZMI Hand Warmer Power Bank. The new device is a power bank with a battery capacity of 5000 mAh, and it doubles up as a hand warmer. As per claims, the power bank is capable of charging an iPhone 12 faster than a 5W Apple charger. Meanwhile, the hand warmer part of the device consists of a temperature heating technology like the PTC along with a patented design, which can constantly and precisely control the temperature. The device is also capable of quickly reaching temperatures that would be comfortable for humans, reaching a maximum of 52 degrees Celsius.

The device is up for sale in China, and has been priced at CNY 89, which translates to about Rs 1,000. When the device is charged to its full capacity, it has the capability of switching between high and low temperatures, and then sustaining the temperature for a period of two to four hours depending on external conditions. However, it is not yet known whether the ZMI Hand Warmer Power Bank would see the light of day in India, and if so, at what price.

It is claimed that with the help of the ZMI USB cable, the Xiaomi power bank would be able to charge an iPhone 12 faster than the Apple charger by a whopping 54 minutes. Apart from the iPhone, the device is also compatible with multiple smartphone brands. The compatibility of the device also extends to low-current gadgets like smart bands, Bluetooth headsets, or smartwatches.

The usability of the device also extends to serve as a torchlight, due to the LED light that has been fitted in it.

It is said that the ZMI Hand Warmer Power Bank uses lithium-ion batteries of high quality for extra protection.

One major con of the product, however, is that even while serving dual purposes, the device cannot function as a hand warmer and power bank at the same time.

