This WhatsApp trick can save you a lot of time – What professionals must know

While there are many nifty features available on WhatsApp, most of them go unnoticed or you just don’t know their applicability. Most WhatsApp users are likely to confine the usage to chats, status, and media sharing. However, there are many such features that you might not be aware of. One such feature is pinning the chats on top of the list so that you don’t miss the messages from the contacts that are important to you.

Pinning a chat on WhatsApp is simple – you have to long-tap on a chat that will reveal the menu options for it on the status bar. Now, you will see a ‘pin’ icon on the extreme left of the menu options. Tap on it and that’s it. The chat will be pinned to the top of all the conversations on the WhatsApp chat screen. You can pin a maximum of three chats that you think are too important to miss.

WhatsApp introduced the pinned chats last year on the stable build after testing it on the beta version for some time. The feature is also useful for the people who kept getting bombarded with hundreds of WhatsApp messages daily, so much so that it becomes difficult to find the conversations you care to reply to. Pinning the chats not only helps you save time, it also declutters the conversations to keep them towards the lower part of the chat screen.

“With pinned chats, you never have to worry about scrolling through the long list of conversations to text your family members or your best friend. Users can now pin up to three of the most important group or individual chats to the top of their chat list for easy access – simply tap and hold a chat, and then tap the pin icon at the top of your screen,” says WhatsApp in a post on its blog.

