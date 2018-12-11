This WhatsApp like feature in Instagram will make your life easier

Instagram has upgraded its messaging service for all Chatterboxes. (Reuters)

Do you use Instagram and at times feel that some features are still missing? Then this update is meant for you. The Facebook-owned photo and video-sharing social networking service in its latest update has added a WhatsApp like feature to make the life of users easier. Instagram has upgraded its messaging service and has added a voice messaging feature that will be loved by all the Chatterboxes. Just like WhatsApp, with the help of this new feature people will be able to record and send short messages to family and friends.

This voice messaging feature will be available at your smartphone if you have updated your Instagram app. Don’t worry if you are not able to see the update immediately. It might take some time for the updated version of the app to roll out on some smartphones.

How to use the latest feature of Instagram-

– In order to use the latest feature, open the Direct Message (DM) section of your app.

– Open the chat to one of your contacts.

– At the bottom of DM chat, you will see a (new) microphone button next to the picture icon.

– To record your voice message, simply tap the microphone icon to record the message

– To send your voice message, release your finger from the microphone icon after which the message will send automatically

To record your voice message, simply tap the microphone icon to record the message.

It is important to note that the chat bar will turn blue when the voice message is recording.

This update on the popular photo-sharing app will help people connect a little better. Voice chats are already a huge hit across the world. Adding this feature to Instagram is a cherry on the cake.