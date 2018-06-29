This WhatsApp feature could launch sooner than you think

WhatsApp stickers pack will make conversations more expressive and lively and it has been in high demand by the users

WhatsApp was recently reported to be working on new stickers for its 2 billion users. While the stickers feature was spotted in one of the latest versions submitted under the Google Play Beta programme, it was said to have been disabled for now. The WhatsApp stickers feature rollout now seems more imminent than before as the Facebook-owned company has reportedly now begun the translate programme for sticker packs.

As per a report by the WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has begun the translate programme for the sticker packs information. The translate programme allows the community members to offer the translation of the feature titles from one language to the other. The sticker pack would be available in a way similar to Facebook Messenger, so there is will be a marketplace equivalent. The titles that will be used will also require translation to other languages, for example, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam in India, apart from English.

The WhatsApp stickers pack will make conversations more expressive and lively and it has been in high demand by the users. Recently, it was reported that WhatsApp has worked on some sticker packs that will be preloaded in firstly the beta version and then the stable version. The users will have the option to download more stickers from the store.

The stickers will be located in a separate tab next to the GIF and emoji tabs. It will be just a tap away from the main chat screen. It is not currently known when this feature will be rolled out but this latest development hints at an imminent launch of the stickers.

WhatsApp has time and again rolled out many features that have kept the users satiated. With over 1.5 billion users worldwide, WhatsApp recently introduced the group video calling feature along with other improvements for the group chat admins.