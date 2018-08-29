This Vodafone recharge plan gives 10GB data, free calls to counter Jio

Vodafone has launched a new recharge pack

Vodafone recently lost to Jio as the second largest telecom operator in India in terms of revenue, however, this hasn’t stopped the company from doling out lucrative offers for the customers. Vodafone has introduced a new recharge pack in India worth Rs 597 for those who are long-term users. The Vodafone Rs 597 recharge pack provides the users with unlimited calls, data, and SMS benefits for a validity of 112 days for smartphone users while the validity is extended to 168 days for the new feature phone users.

Breaking up the benefits, Vodafone Rs 597 recharge pack will give 10GB of data for 112 days with no monthly limits. In addition, the customers get unlimited local, STD, and roaming outgoing calls with no FUP limits. There are 100 SMSes provided to the customers on a daily basis for the entire validity, amounting to a total of 11,200 SMSes for smartphone users and 16,800 SMSes for the feature phone users.

The 10GB data given under the Rs 597 offer is a little less for the heavy users who entirely rely on their mobile data for everything. However, if you have a Wi-Fi connection at home or don’t use Internet for long regularly, 10GB data should be just enough for you. The other benefits are also lucrative for the people who are heavy callers, however, people barely use SMS these days. Jio has a six-month plan for the Jio Phone users worth Rs 594 that gives similar calling and SMS benefits to the customers, though customers get 90GB data for six months.

Vodafone also recently rejigged its postpaid plans to offer more data to the customers, followed by Airtel that carried out the same move to match its offerings with the competition. Vodafone now offers 40GB data under its RED Rs 399 plan and 75GB under the RED Rs 499 plan. The postpaid plans come with unlimited calls, SMS benefits, and complimentary offerings such as Vodafone Play, Amazon Prime membership, and more.