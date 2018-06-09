This telecom major now offers 500GB of internet data at 50Mbps speed for Rs 777 FTTH plan to beat Jio

It has been a while since Reliance Jio announced that it will enter the FTTH market.

It has been a while since Reliance Jio announced that it will enter the FTTH market. Since then, it has caused a lot of trouble amongst other competitors. However, in order to beat Jio at their own game of giving maximum benefit, the state-owned telecom major BSNL has come up with two brand new plans that surely get users excited. BSNL has introduced two broadband plans, Fibro Combo ULD 777, Fibro Combo ULD 1277. These plans offer a lot when compared to the offering by other players such as local Internet Service Providers (ISPs) such as Spectranet and ACT Fibernet. The Fibro Combo ULD 777 will fetch you data FUP of 500GB at a speed of up to 50Mbps. What is interesting is that the plan comes with a 30-day validity and comes with a price tag at Rs. 777. While the Fibro Combo ULD 1277 will get you data FUP of 750GB and speeds that can reach up to 100Mbps.

Other than the huge data benefits, both the plans from BSNL will also get you unlimited voice calling benefits to any network across India. These plans from BSNL can be applied to from all telecom circles except the one in Andaman and Nicobar.

However, once you use the internet offered, and hit the FUP limit, then the speed on Fibro Combo ULD 777 broadband plan will come down to 2Mbps. If you wish to use the plan for long-term then you can get it for one, two, or three years at Rs. 8,547, Rs. 16,317, and Rs. 23,310 respectively.

While the Fibro Combo ULD 777 plan has its own limitations, the Fibro Combo ULD 1277 gets a post-FUP speed of 2Mbps and also gets long-term plans for one two three years priced at Rs. 14,047, Rs. 26,817, and Rs. 38,310 respectively.

When compared with BSNL 777 plan, Airtel right now offers speed of up to 40Mbps with FUP limit of 150GB. This is bundled with its Rs. 899 monthly plan. Just like BSNL, Airtel will also offer benefits such as unlimited local and STD voice calling along with its broadband plan.