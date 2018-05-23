This telecom major is offering whopping 164 GB data, unlimited calling – Check price, validity and other details

After the entry of Reliance Jio, the telecom market is abuzz with unprecedented offers like never before.

Every major telecom magnate now comes up with a new plan to lure more and more customers to its umbrella. Now, Idea has a new prepaid recharge offer that fetches huge data benefits rolled up with unlimited voice calling & 100 SMSes every day. The new prepaid pack starts at Rs 499 from Idea which fetches as much as 164 GB of 2G/3G/4G data reports Telecom Talk.

The validity of the pack from Idea Cellular is a whopping 82 days. That means the pack will give you as much as 2GB data per day. If you somehow do manage to exhaust the 2GB daily limit, then you will be charged at 4 paise per 10KB. Other than unlimited voice calls, which includes free national roaming on Idea network you will get other benefits such as 100 SMS per day. As of now, the Rs 499 recharge offer comes under the Unlimited Recharge portfolio and this pack will be valid across many circles.

An important thing to keep in mind is that with the Idea Rs 499 plan, calls are not truly unlimited as it gives users 250 outgoing minutes per day. That means after you have exhausted the daily limit you will be charged at 1 paise per second for the rest of the day. There is a weekly cap as well of 1000 minutes. Not only this, there are other conditions as well. A user can make calls to 100 unique numbers in seven consecutive days.

With this new prepaid pack, Idea is going head to head with Airtel and Reliance Jio’s prepaid packs which are similarly priced. Airtel’s Rs 499 prepaid recharge offer gives as much as 2GB data per day for 82 days which is exactly same as Idea’s pack. Airtel’s pack has other benefits such as unlimited local, STD and roaming calls and 100 SMS per day. On the other hand, Reliance Jio’s Rs 498 offer gives a total of 182GB data with a validity of 91 days. That means as much as 2GB will be given to users per day. After you recharge, you get unlimited voice calls paired with 100 SMS per day and subscription to Jio apps.