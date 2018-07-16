This smartphone has four cameras and it’s launching in India next week

Huawei Nova 3 has dual cameras on both the sides of the smartphone

Huawei has announced that it is set to launch the new Nova smartphones in India. The company took to Twitter to tease the launch of the smartphones that are speculated to be the recently-announced Nova 3 and Nova 3i. Earlier, it was reported that the Huawei Nova 3 and Nova 3i will make their entry in the Indian markets and the company has confirmed the same. In line with this, Amazon has made a dedicated page live for the Huawei Nova series.

In a tweet accompanied by an image, Huawei India said: “Get ready to fourfold your creativity in more ways than one. The new Nova is #Coming4You!” The image shows the front and rear sides of the smartphones, bearing the dual cameras on either side, meaning four cameras – which is also what the company is emphasising with its hashtag. All of the above indications point to the launch of the Nova 3 and Nova 3i in India on July 26.

The Huawei Nova 3 was launched in China earlier this month, while the Nova 3i is yet to launch. The price of the Nova 3 wasn’t announced as the company listed the smartphone on its website silently. A formal launch event is expected on July 18, which is when the pricing of the Nova 3 will be announced, alongside the launch of the Nova 3i in China.

For the specifications, the Huawei Nova 3 has a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with a notch on the top and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The handset is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor with 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable via microSD card up to 256GB. The Huawei Nova 3 has a glass panel on the back, along with a fingerprint sensor in the middle.

Huawei Nova 3 has dual cameras on both the sides of the smartphone. The rear camera setup consists of a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 24-megapixel secondary sensor, accompanied by an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone has a combination of a 24-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. The smartphone runs Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.2 skin on top. It is backed by a 3750mAh battery under the hood.

As for the Huawei Nova 3i, there isn’t much known about the smartphone, however, it is likely a smaller variant of the Nova 3i with less powerful specifications.