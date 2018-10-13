This Samsung Galaxy smartphone is available at a discount of Rs 19,910 during Amazon Great Indian Festival

Samsung Galaxy A8+ is available at a discount of Rs 19,910. (Source: IE)

Amazon India started off the Great Indian Festival 2018 on a good note, registering the biggest ever day with record-breaking sales across categories. The sale was driven by smartphones and the company claimed that three out of four mobiles sold in the country on the opening day of the sale were on Amazon.in.

“We are delighted and humbled how customers have responded to the Great Indian Festival to provide us with the biggest opening ever with more Prime members shopping than ever before. We are delighted also that our efforts to bring the next 100M customers online are clearly paying off as we saw more new customers acquired on this day than any day in the last three years,” Manish Tiwary, Vice President – Category Management, Amazon India, said.

The e-commerce giant is offering exciting deals and discounts on smartphones from Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung and other brands. For those who are looking to buy a new phone, Samsung Galaxy A8+ is available at a discount of Rs 19,910.

The smartphone priced at Rs 41,900, is on sale at just Rs 23,990 after a flat discount of Rs 17,910 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. The customers who will make the purchase through SBI debit or credit cards, can get an additional discount of Rs 2000, taking the effective price of the phone to just Rs 21,990.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ features and specifications

The smartphone comes with a 6.0-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Display and 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It has 6GB RAM and 64GB storage which can be expanded up to 256GB. The phone runs on Android v7 Nougat operating system with 2.2GHz + 1.6GHz Exyn operating system 7885 octa core processor.

It has a 16MP rear camera with 30 fps. On the front, Samsung Galaxy A8+ sports 16+8 MP Dual camera.