This new Zoom feature can help students focus during online classes

August 12, 2021 5:51 PM

With the Focus mode, the meeting’s participants will not be able to see each other’s screen shares, but the host will be able to see through everyone’s webcams.

As learning is going online with many schools reluctant to open physical classes, Zoon is introducing a new feature that lets students stay focused during. The new Focus mode will help teachers keep an eye on students and check if they are not getting distracted while attending the classes.

The feature is very close to Webinar mode but with much flexibility-for example the host can turn on the focus mode while explaining or presenting the lesson and then turn it off during class discussions. The Focus mode is available to free account holders as well unlike Webinar that costs money.

With focus mode, the teacher’s video or screen share will be placed front -on centre while the rest of the class screen shares on the fringes. Participants can see their videos while they are talking or listening as well as the spotlighted ones and emojis.

Overall, the features seem like giving a decent way to students o not get distracted during classes and can even have its use outside its learning environment even a workplace during presentation meetings when the boss feels the employee is not paying attention to the slides. The flexible Focus mode can be enabled or locked on for accounts or individual users. The feature can be also accessed by clicking the ‘More’ button when in a meeting.

