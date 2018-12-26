This new year gift yourself a Google Pixel 3 at Rs 78,500; SBI Credit Card offers 10 per cent discount

Published: December 26, 2018 10:45 PM

You could also get upto ₹18300 off on exchange and extra ₹4500 off over regular exchange value, as per the offer on Flipkart.

Google Pixel 3 XL

Self-love is the phrase one should be going by and what better way than gifting yourself a Google Pixel 3. And we have a good news too! If you are looking for the best phone offers this new year then fear not, we have an offer you can’t refuse. With a ₹4500 discount off the Google Pixel 3 XL, the handset with 64 GB storage is available at ₹78,500 (previously ₹83,000) while the one with the 128 GB storage is available at ₹87,500 (previously ₹92,000) on Flipkart. You could also get upto ₹18300 off on exchange and extra ₹4500 off over regular exchange value, as per the offer on Flipkart.

Source: Flipkart

With a ₹4500 discount off the Google Pixel 3 XL, the handset with 64 GB storage is available at ₹78,500 (previously ₹83,000) while the one with the 128 GB storage is available at ₹87,500 (previously ₹92,000) on Flipkart.

 

With a Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM, Google Pixel 3 XL is equipped with 12.2MP Rear Camera and 8MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera, making it one of the best cameras one can have in their smartphone.

Furthermore, it has 16.0 cm (6.3 inch) QHD+ Display and is powered by 12.2MP 3430 Battery and runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 64-bit Processor.

READ ALSO | Rewind 2018: 5G, foldable phones emerged as showstoppers, mobile data got cheaper 

If you are aiming for Pixel 2 XL then do know that it has unmissable deal on Flipkart as the Google’s 2017 flagship is being sold for a discounted price of Rs 39,999 on Flipkart. Interested buyers can also make full use of their SBI 10 per cent instant discount offer in addition with the one on the existing discount. Pixel 2 XL at Rs 39,999 is one of the best deals available on Flipkart today.

