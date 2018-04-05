This new WhatsApp update will make your life much easier; here is how it will benefit you

WhatsApp, the popular messaging application has a new update for its users that will make the life very easy.

WhatsApp, the popular messaging application has a new update for its users that will make the life easier. WhatsApp is coming up with a new update that will allow the users to lock audio recordings on Android devices. This new feature can be seen in the update v2.18.102 reports WaBetaInfo, a watchdog that keeps a track on latest updates on WhatsApp.

Earlier, voice recording on WhatsApp made you hold on to the recording button. That means, one of your hand was busy and you could not use the app. However, with this update, you can use the app while recording a voice message. To get to the locked audio recordings feature, you will have to tap and hold the “mic” icon in the chat. The option of a ‘lock’ will appear after 0.5 seconds.

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.18.102: the locked recordings feature is now enabled! https://t.co/1zzLBAk6Hr — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 4, 2018

After you make a note of the ‘lock microphone button’ you should be able to slide your finger up to start the lock recording. If you have locked the audio recording, WhatsApp will allow you to navigate the chat with you not holding the microphone button.

However, with the update, there are certain restrictions as well. With locked recordings on WhatsApp, you cannot view a photo or a video. For iOS users, those who have iPhone 6S or newer devices, will be able to view with the use the 3D Touch action. The second restriction will be that you cannot type a new message while you are recording a “locked” voice message. In order to type a new message, you will need to end the voice recording to type a new message. When you are recording a “locked” voice message on WhatsApp, you cannot move to any other chat.