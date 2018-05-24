This new WhatsApp feature can save you a lot of embarrassment

WhatsApp has also revamped the Contact shortcuts

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature for Android users. So far, WhatsApp users have cribbed about a plethora of ‘Good Morning’ images, as well as some unsavoury and private images that make their way into the main Gallery app on the phone. There have been embarrassing moments when an image that your friends sent in a chat group gets unwillingly visible to someone casually going through your gallery images. WhatsApp is coming to the rescue with this new feature that will save you from those unwanted incidents.

The WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.18.159 now lets you choose if you want the WhatsApp media to be shown in your phone’s gallery. This feature called ‘Show media in gallery’ is available under a new setting marked as Media Visibility. It is rolling out to the beta testers incrementally, which means that some users may see this and enable this feature before others. However, people who want to check if this feature has arrived on their WhatsApp version need to head to Google Play store and install the beta update version 2.18.159.

To activate the Show media in gallery option, the user needs to head to the Settings of the app, followed by a tap on the Data and storage usage setting. At the bottom, the new Media Visibility setting will be available that will let you choose if you want to continue allowing WhatsApp to show the downloaded media in the gallery app or simply deny it. The setting will be on by default. While this new feature will save you from unintentional pop-ups of the WhatsApp images and videos in phone’s gallery, it will not stop the media content from being downloaded. You will have to toggle the settings of media download on or off for that.

Besides, WhatsApp has also revamped the Contact shortcuts. The new Contact shortcuts include New Group and New Contact. This feature is also rolling out as a part of the WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.18.159. Recently, the Facebook-owned app was hit by another bug that allowed the users to see the status and online availability of the users who had blocked them.