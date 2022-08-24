This new app will tell you how often Google tracks your data

Google tracks your data whether you want it or not. There are multiple lawsuits filed against the company accusing it of spying on user data. In fact, a recent analysis conducted by StockApps.com has showed that Google collects the highest amount of data on users compared to four other tech majors namely Amazon, Twitter, Amazon and Apple. The search engine tracks precisely 39 kinds of data points on each user making it the highest user data aggregator in the tech world.

While Google calls this tracking a part of its effort to deliver better ecosystem experience, it is no surprise that Google’s entire business model depends on data and therefore the company opts for various methods to do this tracking. Whether you are using Google Maps, YouTube or simply browsing through web, your computer continuously sends data to Google. Of course there are ways to control this tracking like switching off your location, or by deleting your activity list but in case you are wondering just how much of your data is shared from your computer to Google, there’s an app for this.

A developer named Bert Hubert has built an app that will alert you on Google tracking. Named as Googerteller, this app will make a beeping noise every time your system sends data to Google. According to a 9to5Google report, the new app aims to better understand how, where and when the data is sent to Google. Googerteller is free for download through Github. It is compatible only with only Linux-based operating systems at present.

How does Googerteller work? It uses the list of IP addresses that are provided freely by Google to administrators for Google APIs and services’ default domains. The app will make a beeping sound whenever your computer connects to one of these IP addresses while using a program or web browsing.

I made a very very simple tool that makes some noise every time your computer sends data to Google. Here a demo on the official Dutch government jobs site. The noise starts while typing the domain name already. Code, currently Linux only: https://t.co/ZjKeOSfYff pic.twitter.com/dEr8ktIGdo — Bert Hubert 🇺🇦 (@bert_hu_bert) August 21, 2022

Hubert who is also the developer of PowerDNS has shared video on Twitter demonstrating the working of the app. He is seen browsing through the Dutch government’s careers website in the video wherein a beep is heard every time he types into Chrome’s address bar. According to 9to5google report, it happens because the browser sends requests for autocomplete suggestions.

