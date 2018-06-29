This latest move by Airtel may benefit Jio – Find out how

The customers should check if both the recharge packs have been downgraded for their number

While the tariff war keeps on getting fueled every other day with the incumbent telcos introducing and revising their prepaid and postpaid plans, it is hard to ignore the growing the demands of the subscribers. However, in a surprising move, Airtel has reportedly reversed two of its popular plans to offer less data than they were providing. The Airtel Rs 149 and Rs 399 prepaid recharge plans have been downgraded with no change in the voice benefits.

Airtel had upgraded the Rs 149 and Rs 399 prepaid recharge packs recently to offer 2GB and 2.4GB per day for 28 days and 84 days, respectively. While the latter was disputably offering only 70 days of validity to select customers, the data limit was unaffected. According to a report by TelecomTalk, the telco has now rolled back the additional benefits on both the packs and started offering 1GB and 1.4GB data with the Rs 149 and Rs 399 prepaid packs, respectively. Some users have also spotted that the validity on Rs 399 pack has reversed to 70 days.

Interestingly, the reversed data limits on both the pack are same as the ones provided prior to the revision last month. Before the upgrade, the Airtel Rs 149 prepaid recharge offered 1GB data per day and Rs 399 recharge pack gave 1.4GB data per day, in addition to unlimited calls and SMS benefits. We could not find the reversal of the data limits on both the packs, however, select users are seeing the changes on the MyAirtel app and Airtel website. We have contacted Airtel to give a confirmation and will update the story accordingly.

The report says that the existing subscribers of both the recharge packs will not be affected by these changes. This could mean that any new recharges worth Rs 149 and Rs 399 may give lower data limits onwards. The customers should check if both the recharge packs have been downgraded for their number.

With this move, Airtel has once again given a chance to Reliance Jio to lure more customers. Jio recently announced an additional 1.5GB data on all daily-recurring packs along with discount up to Rs 100. So, currently, the Jio Rs 149 and Rs 399 recharge packs offer 3GB data per day for 28 days and 84 days, respectively. However, customers will have to pay Rs 299 for the Rs 399 pack under the cashback offer.