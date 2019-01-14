This Kumbh Mela, use pre-5G network on Airtel: Here’s what is in store

By: | Published: January 14, 2019 9:07 PM

Airtel is also boosting its mobile network at the venue to serve the connectivity needs of millions of visitors at the Kumbh Mela.

Kumbh Mela, Bharti Airtel, Kumbh Mela 5 G airtel network, Kumbh Mela 2019, Airtel TV appThe telecom firm also announced initiatives to offer a digital Kumbh Mela 2019 experience to its customers. (Reuters)

Bharti Airtel plans to deploy pre-5G network technology for its customers at the world’s largest congregation Kumbh Mela – to be held between January 15 and March 4 in Allahabad. “Airtel is also boosting its mobile network at the venue to serve the connectivity needs of millions of visitors at the Kumbh Mela. It will be deploying state-of-the-art Massive MIMO technology at the venue to massively enhance its network capacity,” Airtel said in statement on Monday.

Massive MIMO is a pre-5G technology that expands network capacity by five to seven times over the same spectrum and helps a large number of concurrent users to enjoy a seamless high speed data experience, the statement said. A company official said that deployment of the new mobile sites will start this week. Airtel had also deployed this technology at all major IPL venues last year.

Also read| Samsung confirms Galaxy M series will launch on January 28: All you should know

“In addition, temporary sites and small cell sites will also be deployed at the venue,” the statement said. The telecom firm also announced initiatives to offer a digital Kumbh Mela 2019 experience to its customers. Besides new mobile site, Airtel smartphone customers will be able to stream the Kumbh proceedings – including important Snans (religious bath) and Aartis – on the Airtel TV app.

