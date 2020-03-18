This is Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro and yes, it looks a lot like OnePlus 7T

Redmi K30 Pro is launching on March 24.

Unlike the Redmi K20, the Redmi K30 launched in December last year did not have a ‘pro’ model to boot. Instead, Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi simply launched the vanilla Redmi K30 in 5G and 4G versions – with the 4G version later becoming the Poco X2 for select markets like India. But the Redmi K30 Pro exists and it’s launching in China on March 24.

As is usually the case with all things Xiaomi, Redmi isn’t keeping the Redmi K30 Pro a secret anymore, way ahead of launch. The Xiaomi sub-brand has shown ‘literally’ the full design of the phone in question and it has also teased a few compelling features like UFS 3.1 storage, LPDDR5 RAM and VC liquid cooling. The phone has already been confirmed to pack Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 865 and unsurprisingly, it will be 5G-ready as well.

The Redmi K30 Pro’s design seems to be a cross between the Redmi K20/Redmi K20 Pro and the OnePlus 7T. While on the front, the Redmi K30 Pro will come with a near all-screen design thanks to a pop-up front camera like the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro, the back with its circular camera bump would remind you of the OnePlus 7T. There will be four cameras on the back with the primary being a 64MP camera – possibly the same as the one on the Redmi K30/Poco X2.

One of the headlining features of the Redmi K30 was its 120Hz high-refresh rate IPS LCD display. So even though it did not have an AMOLED screen like its predecessor, that high-refresh rate display was well worth the compromise. It would be interesting to see if Redmi chooses to go the same route with the Redmi K30 Pro as well. The Redmi K30 also brought Sony’s new 64MP IMX686 sensor to the masses, so something similar will be expected from the Redmi K30 Pro as well.

While the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro were launched in India, the Redmi K30 never did – although the Redmi K30 4G currently sells in India as the Poco X2. Speculations that the Redmi K30 Pro may become the Poco F2 therefore aren’t surprising at all. Whether or not that actually happens is something only time will tell.