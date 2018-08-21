This is when you can pre-order this year’s iPhone models

Apple will launch at least three iPhone models this year

The pre-orders for this year’s iterations of iPhone models have reportedly begun while Apple is yet to announce a date for their launch. The three iPhone models that have been residing in the rumour mill for quite a while will go up for pre-bookings starting September 14. This tells that Apple could launch the 2018 iPhone models ahead of this date. Considering the launch dates for previous iPhone models, Apple might announce the iPhone soon enough.

Apple is poised to launch three iPhone models this year – a revised iPhone X, which is speculated to be called iPhone XS, a bigger iPhone XS Plus with 6.5-inch OLED display, and a smaller iPhone version with an LCD display. The launch of the iPhone models seems just around the corner as Apple could begin the pre-orders as early as September 14, reports German website Macerkopf citing people working for German telecom companies.

Apple launched the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X on September 12 and the pre-orders began on September 15. Previously, Apple has announced the iPhones during either the first or second week of September. The pre-orders have traditionally begun on Friday in the past except for the iPhone X that saw pre-bookings delayed until October. While the launch date for this year’s iPhone models, the leaked pre-order date suggest the iPhone launch to likely be scheduled for September 11 or September 12.

To recall, several reports have suggested Apple will launch all the iPhone models this year with the Face ID technology. The lower variant is said to start at $600 while the premium model could bear a price tag of $1,000, according to Ming-Chi Kuo. A recent report also suggested the new iPhone models will pack an improved wireless charging coil under the hood that could charge the devices with 15W. All the three models are speculated to come with wireless charging.