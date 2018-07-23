This is what Xiaomi Mi A2 could cost; latest leak reveals pricing ahead of July 24 Spain launch

Xiaomi Mi A2 is the successor to the Mi A1

Xiaomi is set to launch the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite at its grand event scheduled for tomorrow, July 24 in Madrid, Spain. Ahead of the launch, the pricing of both the smartphones has been revealed. While there have been multitudinous reports spilling the beans on the specifications, features, and design of the smartphones, the fresh leak seems to dispel any further speculations on the pricing of the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite.

According to a report by GSMArena, the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite have been listed on e-commerce websites in the UK and China. The smartphones are available for pre-orders along with the pricing information. UK e-tailer eGlobal Central has made the Xiaomi Mi A2 live on its website at a price of £209.99 (roughly Rs 14,500). However, the website mentions that the price mentioned above is a discounted price while the original pricing mentioned is £241.99 (roughly Rs 16,500). The latter pricing is the MRP, so it doesn’t have to necessarily be the actual pricing of the smartphone.

Elsewhere, the Xiaomi Mi A2 32GB storage model is listed on a Romanian website with a price tag of 1,288 Romanian Lei, which is roughly Rs 22,300. The 64GB model of the smartphone is listed at 1,424 Romanian Lei, which is approximately Rs 24,600. Coming to the listings spotted on a Chinese e-commerce website Banggood, the Mi A2 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model is priced at $229.99 (roughly Rs 15,000).

All these price points spotted on multiple websites indicate that the Xiaomi Mi A2 India price could be somewhere around Rs 15,000 – considering that its predecessor was launched at Rs 14,999 last year. The Xiaomi Mi A1 was available in a single variant but considering the leaks so far, Mi A2 may have another variant and it should be priced within the vicinity of the price of the other model.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite will be the Android One smartphones, which means that there will be a near stock version of Android, while some announcement on Android P update is also likely. The reports so far tip that the Xiaomi Mi A2 will come with a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display, pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage options, which can be expanded further via microSD card.

As for the optics, the Mi A2 will have a combination of a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 20-megapixel secondary sensor. There will be a 20-megapixel front camera on the Mi A2. The handset will be preloaded with AI capabilities, which will mostly be visible in the camera app in the form of auto-detect picture modes that will apply the settings accordingly.

Talking about the Mi A2 Lite, the smartphone is expected to bear a notch on the top of the display sizing 5.84-inch. It will have a resolution maxed out to full-HD+ with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, similar to the ones found on the Mi A1 and Redmi Note 4. There will be dual cameras, as well – a combination of 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors on the rear. The front camera will be a 5-megapixel shooter. The smartphone will be powered by a 4000mAh battery.