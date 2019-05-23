title-bar

This is what Redmi K20, the ‘Flagship Killer 2.0’, will look like

May 23, 2019

Redmi K20 will offer stiff competition to the smartphones in the mid-range category, including the company’s own Poco F1

Redmi K20, the Xiaomi brand’s first flagship phone, is launching on May 28 and there are ample teasers to build the hype ahead of its unveiling. In a fresh teaser, Xiaomi has confirmed that Redmi K20 will sport three cameras at the back in a vertical alignment where one camera sits aloof. The image also shows a gradient finish on the phone, particularly in a shiny red colour but there are more colour models expected.

There is no fingerprint sensor on the Redmi K20, as seen in the teaser. This points to the speculation that the smartphone is expected to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, although there will be ‘seventh-generation’ enhancements to the technology. In any case, the exact details on the biometric sensor on the Redmi K20 will be announced on the launch day.

Since the launch is happening in China, Redmi took to Weibo to post the Redmi K20 image. Later, Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi’s global VP and Xiaomi India’s MD, reshared the image on his Twitter account to say that it was a ‘real picture of the phone’ and ‘not a rendition’. To recall, Jain earlier confirmed that Redmi K20 will arrive in India soon but the exact date was not revealed.

The Redmi K20 will offer stiff competition to the smartphones in the mid-range category, including the company’s own Poco F1 that currently holds the title of most affordable flagship device in India.

The Redmi K20 is likely to rock the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor under the hood as it is being touted as the ‘Flagship Killer 2.0’. Interestingly, the term was coined by Xiaomi in a welcome tweet to OnePlus after the OnePlus 7 Pro was launched on May 14. Redmi K20 is likely to undercut the OnePlus 7 Pro if we go by Xiaomi’s pricing convention.

