This is what iPad (2018) model, Apple Pencil will cost you in India

Apple on Tuesday launched the iPad 9.7-inch (2018) model with bumped up specifications and targeted at the students at the education event in Chicago. The iPad 9.7-inch (2018) model comes with Apple Pencil support, along with a bunch of other apps and services for schools. At the announcement, Apple said the iPad 9.7-inch (2018) model will be available starting Tuesday in all Apple Stores and resellers in the US and other select countries in the first wave.

The iPad 9.7-inch (2018) comes in two models – the Wi-Fi only 32GB variant costs $329 in the US, while the Wi-Fi + LTE 32GB model is priced at $459. The iPad 9.7-inch (2018) model will arrive in India in April, along with other countries in the second wave. Its India price for the Wi-Fi model has been set at Rs 28,000 while the Wi-Fi + LTE variant is priced at Rs 38,600, both having 32GB storage. The Apple Pencil that will be compatible with the new iPad model will be available at Rs 7,600. The Smart covers for the new iPad will cost Rs 3,400.

The new iPad model is quite identical to the one launched last year, except for the new processor which is the Apple A10 Fusion, as opposed the A9 previously. The iPad (2018) model has a 9.7-inch Retina display with 2048×1536 resolution and 264-ppi pixel density. Apple did not provide the RAM and battery details for the new iPad, but they are likely to be revealed later in teardowns.

For the optics, Apple has equipped the iPad 9.7-inch (2018) model with an 8-megapixel HD camera on the rear, while a 1.2-megapixel HD camera is available on the front for FaceTime. There are two models in terms of connectivity – Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + LTE. Apart from these two options, the iPad 9.7-inch (2018) model comes with Bluetooth v4.2, A-GPS (LTE model). There is support for Touch ID as well on the new iPad model.