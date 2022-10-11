This is the most popular 5G smartphone in India

5G services have been live only recently in India but it seems the market was ripe with possibilities all along. According to Ookla research, 51% of Indians already own a 5G-supported smartphone. Ookla adds that in terms of market share of smartphones in India, the Korean tech giant – Samsung leads with 31%, followed by the Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Realme and Vivo. Seattle’s internet firm writes that while only one out of the ten respondents had an iPhone; Apple iPhones tend to be more 5G capable. iPhone 12 is the most popular 5G-supported device in the Indian market, according to Ookla Speedtest Intelligence data.

After Ookla has revealed the most popular 5G phone in India to be iPhone 12 – it should be noted that it’s neither the first 5G smartphone in India to arrive with 5G neither it was the most affordable 5G smartphone in the country – but it seems it’s the branding which has made its place in the hearts of people with their flagship phones or as it is called, iPhones.

iPhone 12 was launched in 2020 alongside iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. It is available in six colours – Blue, Purple, Green, White, Black and Red. It comes in three storage variants – 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. It remains Apple’s first iPhone to come with 5G. With iPhone 13 series and the latest iPhone 14 series, Apple carried the 5G capability for these iPhone series as well.

It’s worth noting that Apple iPhones don’t support the 5G in India yet and they’re likely to do in sometime, therefore, iPhone users may have to wait a little – Airtel’s chief technology officer Randeep Sekhon said that the Cupertino’s tech giant is currently testing 5G services in the country and Airtel has set up special networks for Apple. iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series users will receive the 5G support via a software update.