This is how these five new Whatsapp features will change your chat experience

A few days prior, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg declared that Instagram and Facebook Messenger will be integrated with WhatsApp. While many are scratching their heads as to what this will mean for users, it is the new WhatsApp features that have many excited about. As per reports, these will be enabled on mobile as well as its web version.

Eyeing more market share in terms of users, WhatsApp is all set to launch new features in a few weeks, say reports

WhatsApp’s new features include fingerprint lock, audio picker, and picture-in-picture, which will let users watch videos – forwarded from YouTube and other platforms without leaving the app.

Here are the upcoming features on WhatsApp –

1. Fingerprint lock

WhatsApp is working on adding biometric authentication although it remains limited to locking-unlocking the app. The chat application would allow users add another layer of lock through fingerprint sensor along with facial recognition, which is also known as Face ID, as per report.

2. 3D Touch Action

This new feature will let users to read or view the status posted by contacts without letting them know. As per reports, the 3D touch action feature is available on select iPhone models and soon will be launched to other users.

3. Audio picker

This feature will allow users to review their audio files before they sending them to contacts. Besides playing the audio files before sending them, users will be able to access all audio and music and send it through WhatsApp. It must be noted that the maximum number of files is 30 files at one time.

4. Private reply

Although this feature is available on Android, the Private reply feature will be launched soon for iPhone users as well, reports say. This will enable users to privately reply to a person in a group chat.

5. Sticker integration

This will allow you to interact with contacts using stickers, and also let you access a huge collection of emot on WhatsApp with the help of a third-party apps such as Gboard. Currently, users have to download sticker sets from other platforms to use them on WhatsApp.