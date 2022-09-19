This is a feature that WhatsApp needs badly

WhatsApp updates come thick and fast. It is understandable considering it is the most widely used chat app worldwide and has a user base of nearly 2 billion. This is why the Meta-owned chat company constantly keeps updating and enhancing the app for a better user experience. The company has lately announced several major and much-awaited features for the app like the silent exit from group chats, the ability to hide online status from someone and more. There are also talks that it is working on exciting features like poll creation, edit messages and more.

While all the features are already under work, WaBetaInfo, a WhatsApp-update tracking website, has shared a concept feature suggesting what more could be added to the app to improve its experience. The website has developed a new concept feature for WhatsApp which can help take better control over those accidental WhatsApp calls that leave us embarrassed at times. While this is just a concept feature, not an actual WhatsApp feature, we seriously hope this feature comes to the app soon.

Describing the concept feature, WaBetaInfo calls this a “call countdown” feature. The website has shared a screenshot describing how and what the feature can do. WhatsApp currently shows a confirmation alert but it only shows up on the first attempt to place a WhatsApp call. The Call countdown concept feature helps take better control over accidental calls. This feature is for those people who often mistakenly tap on the voice or video call while having a conversation without the real intention of placing a call. The Call countdown feature will start a countdown of 3 seconds before the call is actually made.

As can be seen in the screenshot, after the call has been placed a countdown starts. This will give the user an option to either decline the call or move forward with it.

WABetaInfo has also mentioned that this feature might annoy other users who would have actually made the call and will have to unnecessarily wait for the countdown. So, there will be another feature, once the user makes a call and puts the phone near his ear, there will be no countdown. WhatsApp using the help of a proximity sensor will detect this and the app will immediately place the call.

