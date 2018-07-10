This iPhone X-like smartphone sees big price cut in India: Here’s what it costs now

Oppo F7 comes with an iPhone X-like notch

Oppo F7 price in India has been slashed. The smartphone was launched in March this year and within a few months, it is available to buy at the discounted price. Oppo F7 came with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage at the time of launch, however, the company in April introduced the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. While the first one was priced at Rs 21,990, the second variant cost Rs 26,990 to the customers. These prices have now been cut – however, it is not known if it’s permanent or limited period.

Oppo F7 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant now costs Rs 19,990 and the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is available at Rs 23,990, down from their original price tags. The new pricing is now listed on the e-commerce websites such as Amazon and Flipkart. Interestingly, Paytm has not changed the pricing of the smartphones on its e-commerce platform, rather it offers Rs 3,000 as cashback to the customers.

Oppo F7 Specifications

Oppo F7 comes with a 6.23-inch full-HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.0 on top. The smartphone is powered by a 64-bit octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 processor paired with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage with support for expandable storage via microSD card up to 256GB.

The smartphone packs a 16-megapixel camera on the rear accompanied by an LED flash while on the front it has a 25-megapixel camera. The cameras are equipped with AI capabilities that will help you take enhanced selfies and photographs. The front camera also offers facial scanning for unlocking the phone. The smartphone is backed by a 3400mAh battery under the hood.