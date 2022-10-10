This iPhone, iPad to become obsolete from November 1

Tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to announce iPhone 5c as an ‘obsolete product’ from next month. According to reports by MacRumours, the company marked the smartphone as a vintage product in October 2020.

This means that the company along with its service providers will only be providing some repair parts of the phone as per its availability.

Apple further stated that it will also mark its third-generation iPad mini along with Wi-Fi and TD-LTE as obsolete on the same day, i.e. November 1.

iPhone 5c was launched alongside the iPhone 5s in September 2013. It was the first smartphone to come in vibrant colours like blue, green, pink, yellow and white.

The smartphone sports 8MP rear camera and 1.2MP front camera. The device comes with 1510 mAh battery.

The smartphone comes with powered with Dual core, 1.3 Ghz, Swift Apple A6 APL0589 chipset. The iPhone comes in two storage configurations. The connectivity features include light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, compass, gyroscope.

Other than this update, EU recently passed a law that all companies will soon have to change their chargers to adopt Type-C and even Apple will have to comply with this. All companies have been asked to comply to this change by 2024 autumn.

According to EU, with this move consumers will be able to save up to 250 million euros by the end of the year. Users won’t have to use multiple chargers. It is estimated that every year about 11,000 tonnes of e-waste is generated annually. If rumours are to believed then Apple has already started working on Type-C transition and may do it as early as 2023. It also means that the next Apple iPhone smartphone might come with Type-C charging port.