This iPhone 13 clone has USB Type-C charging and costs just about Rs 6,000

China’s Letv has seemingly risen from the dead to release a new phone –the Letv Y1 Pro— that looks so much like the iPhone 13, we had to look twice, just to be sure. Every nook, every cranny of the Y1 Pro is an iPhone 13 rip-off. The hardware though, is not as impressive, but Letv does offer a USB Type-C port for charging and data syncing, so that’s something.

The Letv Y1 Pro is an entry-level phone, so the choice of specs isn’t very surprising. The price is also, accordingly, very low relative to an iPhone. A version with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at CNY 499 which roughly translates to Rs 5,800. The phone also comes in 4GB/128GB and 4GB/256GB configurations for CNY 699 (roughly Rs 8,000) and CNY 899 (roughly Rs 10,500) respectively. The Y1 Pro is only available in China at the time of writing.

Speaking of specs, the Y1 Pro has a 6.54-inch IPS LCD display with a 720p resolution. There is an iPhone-style notch at the front housing a 5MP selfie camera. Facial recognition is supported. Like the iPhone, there is no physical fingerprint reader, too.

Under the hood, the Y1 Pro has a Unisoc T310 chip—this is 4G-only – which is paired with 4GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The phone supports micro-SD card storage expansion. It boots Android 11 software. Rounding off the package is a 4,000mAh battery.

The dual camera assembly on the back, again, looks exactly like that on the iPhone 13. Letv will sell the phone in Star White, Midnight Black, and Star Blue colourways.