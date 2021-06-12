This Indian developer’s ‘innovation’ just won Apple’s prestigious design award

NaadSadhana has expanded to support seven different genres of music.

During Apple’s annual developer conference, WWDC, Cupertino awards developers who come up with some of the most cutting-edge app designs. It can be either an app or a game submitted from developers all over the world. This year, Apple gave out 12 awards and an Indian developer has won the award for best design. The app that won the award in innovation category is a classical music app- NaadSadhana.

NaadSadhana is an “all-in-one, studio-quality music app that helps musicians of all genres and any expertise perform and publish their music without boundaries.”

In an official release, Apple said that the app first found its tune by being a platform for practicing Indian classical singing. Now, NaadSadhana has expanded to support seven different genres of music. The music offerings include Semi-Classical, Hindustani classical, Light / Bollywood, Devotional, Western, Carnatic, and Fusion.

Taking the help of artificial intelligence and Core ML, NaadSadhana is capable of listening to the singer improvise a vocal line. It can also provide instant feedback regarding the accuracy of notes and can generate a backing track that matches in real-time. The app initially started off as an app for Hindustani classical music, however is now used to assist musicians of many other genres. Many have found the app useful for its intuitive interface along with powerful features that come with it.

Also Read: Exclusive | The story of Wysa: How an Indian startup built a mental health chatbot for the world

“Winners in this category provide a state-of-the-art experience through novel use of Apple technologies that set them apart in their genre,” Apple said.

Also Read: Divine intervention: How two Indian women are helping mothers ‘thrive’ with little help from Apple

Meanwhile, there were 11 other apps and games that received awards from Apple this year among six categories. These categories are innovation, visual and graphics, interaction, delight and fun, inclusivity, and social impact. “This year’s Apple Design Award winners have redefined what we’ve come to expect from a great app experience, and we congratulate them on a well-deserved win,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations.