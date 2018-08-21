This IIT Hyderabad’s program may give a big boost to PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative

The goal is to incubate at least 50 ‘Make-in-India’ chip design companies that can compete globally and generate Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs).

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad is aiming to impart a major boost to the Indian Chip Design Sector by launching an Incubator dedicated exclusively to aid startups in this sector. The program will give a boost to PM Modi’s Make in India initiative. The primary motivation for this unique incubator program is to provide a one-stop solution for startups focusing in the area of design. The goal is to incubate at least 50 ‘Make-in-India’ chip design companies that can compete globally and generate Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs).

Three startups are already being incubated and the Incubator is calling for early-stage startups to apply.

The Fabless Chip Design Incubator (FabCI) is thought to be the first-of-its-kind in India and will focus on creating an ecosystem for grooming startups in chip design.

The Incubator provides a bouquet of offerings including free software tools with leading technology partners in Electronic Design Automation (EDA), a good characterization facility for testing the chips and equipment for performing DC and RF characterization.

In a video message for FabCI, Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, said, “India should become a centre for global excellence in the semiconductor industry. This Incubator is a step in the right direction. It will greatly benefit from the expertise of IIT Hyderabad and mentors outside the Institute and should make a mark in the International Chip Design Sector. I’m sure FabCI will create the ecosystem to incubate startups that will make India proud.”

The grand vision is to leverage the design expertise that exists in India to create Indian IP and to make a mark in chip design internationally.

Speaking about FabCI, Prof U.B. Desai, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said, “This incubator exemplifies the commitment of IIT Hyderabad to develop semiconductor and chip design industries in India and enhance its IPR. We’re looking forward to incubating startups that will roll out the next generation of disruptive products. This incubator will also contribute to the ‘Startup India’ and ‘Make In India’ campaigns of the Government of India.”

FabCI is funded by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India. FabCI technology partners Cadence Design Systems, Inc. and Mentor Graphics both are leading providers of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) software, hardware and IP.

The startups are provided with the relevant infrastructure, hardware and software and mentored to succeed with the help of mentors who are pioneers in this field.

FabCI is already incubating three startups, which are at different stages of evolution. They are working in deep technologies and with customer interest and/or investment. FabCI is actively looking for expressions of interest from new early-stage startups. The Incubator also offers virtual support to non-Hyderabad based startups who can join FabCI and successfully leverage the offerings and participate remotely.

The encouraging fact for India is the growing emphasis on fabless chip design companies. Manufacturing electronics chips/gadgets involve three primary activities: design, fabrication and testing. Applications are being called for startups to join FabCI. For more details visit, fabci.iith.ac.in/aboutus.php