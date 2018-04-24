This Google feature can be one-stop solution to your hunt for a better job; here’s all about it

Google has also released a new ‘open documentation’ feature making the job openings searchable on the platform under the new jobs search view

Google on Tuesday announced the official launch of its jobs search service in India. The new job search feature will be a part of Google Search and will show job seekers a compact, clean, and organised view of all the jobs available. Google has partnered several job search platforms to streamline the job postings directly on Google Search. The new job search feature is now available on Google Search on mobile phones and desktops.

Among the companies working in the job search sector in India to partner with Google are Aasaanjobs, Freshersworld, Headhonchos, IBM Kenexa, LinkedIn, Quezx, Shine.com, Wisdomjobs, and TimesJobs. The job postings listed on these platforms will be available to the job seekers on a single page without visiting the individual websites. People who are looking for jobs just need to type the kind of job they are looking for and Google will show all the postings from the partner websites on a single screen. These postings can be filtered on the basis of preferred location, category of job, job title, and date posted among others.

The job hunters will be able to view the job postings via Google Search where criteria such as eligibility, salary package, job description, and information about the company will be available. However, in order to apply for a job, the application will open on the respective website where the people who have their profiles can directly apply. The job postings can also be bookmarked to review and apply later.

Google has also released a new ‘open documentation’ feature making the job openings searchable on the platform under the new jobs search view. The Google Jobs search feature has been available in global regions for quite a time now, and the Mountain View-headquartered company is bringing to India where employment has been a matter of concern. Amitabh Kant, CEO of Niti Aayog, joined Google’s Vice President for India and Southeast Asia, Rajan Anandan to echo the importance of having a simpler ecosystem to search jobs in India.

“We know that people turn to Search while looking for a job. In Q4 last year, we saw more than a 45% increase in the number of job search queries, and this number is continuously growing,” said Anandan.

He further added, “However today, the job search experience is not always effective. On the other hand companies – especially SMEs – that are the largest job creators are often unable to make their listings discoverable. This new job search experience powered by our partners and our open platform approach attempts to bridge this gap.”