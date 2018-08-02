Turing’s new HubblePhone has six cameras, three displays, and costs jaw-dropping Rs 1.89 lakh

Turing has claimed an insanely specced smartphone

Turing recently filed for bankruptcy, which should mean that the company is on the edge of closure, right? Well, considering the company’s lacklustre performance after it launched a few smartphones that couldn’t bring in glorious sales numbers, Turing probably had few options left. But, the company has quashed these assumptions and gone further to show the world that its playbook has some pages that it can use to revive its business. Turing Space Industries, as the company calls itself now, has launched a new phone that is filled with futuristic technologies and comes with an outlandish price tag.

Turing’s new smartphone called the HubblePhone touts an insane list of specifications that include six cameras, three displays, two chipsets, and the forlorn clamshell form factor. HubblePhone is named after NASA’s space telescope that is presumably the metaphorical inspiration behind this nomenclature. The smartphone is essentially two individual touchscreens conjoined into one via a swivelling arm attached to a hinge on one side. The smartphone has two parts – the main body is called the main deck while the secondary body that can be flipped, swivelled, or rotated is called the upper deck. There is a scroll wheel on the side, along with a button that can be programmed to trigger different apps and functions on the main deck.

Turing HubblePhone’s main deck has an edge-to-edge AMOLED display that runs through from one side to the other. However, the interesting part here is the small, landscape-sized AMOLED display that is fitted over the cylindrical bulge that connects the main deck with the upper deck. The total display real estate on the main deck is 11.81 inches with a resolution of up to 4K. The upper deck, on the other hand, has displays on either side – one measures 5.44-inch while the other is a 5.41-inch display both made of AMOLED material with a full-HD resolution. The upper deck can be rotated, flipped, and swirled in almost all reasonable directions.

The main deck and upper deck run separate chipsets under the hood. Both the decks are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, which is yet to debut commercially in the market. There are two Adreno 630 GPUs paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage on each deck. So, a total of 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage is what you get on HubblePhone. The storage can be expanded via microSD card up to 512GB. The company says that the upper deck runs Android P and a FreeBSD-based OS called Turing Keplerian OS while the main deck is preloaded with Keplerian, Android P, and Sailfish to allow the console mode on the device. The main deck supports a 5G NR-capable modem, while a dual SIM card hybrid slot is available on both the decks.

The Turing HubblePhone has a bizarre composition of cameras – there are six camera modules in the phone in total. The main deck has a dual camera setup of two 12-megapixel sensors with 2x optical zoom and an LED flash. The upper deck has primary cameras comprising of two 12-megapixel shooters with LED flash and a 3D Light Sensor. There is a secondary camera setup on the upper deck that houses one 12-megapixel camera 2x optical zoom and an LED flash. Moving to the biggest highlight in the camera department, the HubblePhone has a ‘flagship’ 60-megapixel camera with 15x optical zoom and circular LED flash fitted on the cylindrical section on one side.

With this outlandish machinery and unrealistic specifications, the Turing HubblePhone may just seem another attempt from the company to build hype once again. The company has put everything into perspective on its website that has a lot more claims that will only turn out to be true when this device launches. Turing says that it will be able to release the phone not before 2020 in the US, Europe, China, and some other countries. If you are flabbergasted by the insane specifications of HubblePhone, wait until you see the price.

Turing HubblePhone will bear a startling price tag of $2,750, which is roughly Rs 1,89,000 as of now, however, these digits could spike in 2020, and if Turing readily delivers to its tall claims.