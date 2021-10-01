This Diwali, get free AirPods with iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini on the Apple Store; Details inside

Apple said there would be limited stock per model, adding that the promotion would be available only while stocks last.

Apple has announced a pre-Diwali offer for buyers of the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Mini – a pair of free AirPods. The promotional offer begins on October 7 and the announcement comes just before Amazon and Flipkart are set to launch their own festival sales.

The offer will only be available on the Apple Store.

The iPhone 12 series phones will be available at their list prices — the prices were recently updated after Apple launched the iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 12 Mini is priced at Rs 59,900 for the base variant. The iPhone 12 is listed at Rs 65,900 for its base variant.

Apple will not offer any discounts on these prices, but give away a pair of AirPods for free. Apple has said customers can pick any AirPods model that include AirPods without the wireless charging case, AirPods with the wireless charging case, and AirPods Pro. Apple will calculate the final value depending on the combination. As a result, it is still difficult to ascertain which AirPods will make the cut.

AirPods without the wireless charging case are priced at Rs 14,900, while the one with the case costs Rs 18,900. The AirPods Pro are priced at Rs 24,900. Apple said it will decide on full or partial discount, depending on the invoice value. Apple will also engrave the AirPods case if an order is placed for it.

A similar promotion last year drew huge response from Indians with the company running out of supplies within a couple of hours. The deal will be available for customers till November 4. However, it would be worth watching if the San Francisco-based tech giant’s supplies would meet the demand.

Apple said there would be limited stock per model, adding that the promotion would be available only while stocks last.

The company has said it would not accept any promotional offers on the Apple Store. However, monthly instalments and discounts for trading in older devices are available.