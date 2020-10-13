This cow dung chip can reduce radiation from mobile phones, claims Govt of India official

The chip has been manufactured by the Shrijee Gaushala based in Rajkot.

Mobile phone radiations: The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog, a body formed by the Centre in 2019, on Monday unveiled a “chip” which has been made of cow dung. The chairman of the Aayog, Vallabhbhai Kathiria, during the launch said that cow dung had “anti-radiation” properties. He added that the chip they have unveiled would significantly reduce the radiation generated from mobile handsets. The chip was unveiled at the launch of ‘Kamdhenu Deepawali Abhiyan’, a nation-wide campaign for promotion of products made of cow dung. The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog is a department under the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

At the launch, Kathiria said that the chip, called Gausatva Kavach, is a radiation chip which can be kept in the mobile handset. He claimed that the department saw that upon keeping the chip in the mobile, the radiation would reduce significantly. He further said that the chip would be helpful if anyone wants to avoid diseases due to radiation.

The formation of the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog was announced in the Union Budget 2019-20 for the conservation, development as well as protection of cows and their progeny.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), mobile handsets emit non-ionizing radiation, albeit in low levels, when it is in use. This type of radiation is also called radio frequency (RF) energy. However, the US FDA cited the US National Cancer Institute as saying that at present, there is no consistent proof that such a radiation increased the risk of cancer among humans. The National Cancer Institute stated that the only recognised consistent biological effect found in humans due to RF was heating.

The FDA has also stated in the past that its team of researchers keep a continuous tab on scientific studies and publications to analyse them and find out if there is any evidence of exposure to RF energy having health effects on humans. So far, no such link has been established based on 30 years of scientific studies, the FDA has added. The FDA said that it has also not found any increase or widespread instances of brain or nervous system cancer among humans in the past three decades despite increasing use of mobile phones.