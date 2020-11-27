  • MORE MARKET STATS

This country will soon start rating gadgets on their durability and repairability aspects

By: |
November 27, 2020 2:01 PM

France has already become the first country to announce that it will introduce repairability scores to gadgets sold there from January 2021

European Union, smart phone durability, smart phone repairibility, new law for smart phone makers, European Commission new resolution for electronics, rate electronics on durability and repairability, France new law for gadget makers, Apple, iPhone 12New law by EU will call for mandatory mentioning of reparability and durability of the devices. (Reuters Image)

Good news for gadget freaks in Europe! With the aim of making buying gadgets more convenient for consumers, encouraging fair competition and reducing e-waste the European Commission is on its way to introduce a law that will make tech giants and smartphone makers disclose their repairing details so potential buyers can know how easy or difficult it is to fix them. Not just phones, this new rule will be applicable for TVs, laptops, washing machines and lawnmowers as well.

Meanwhile, France has already become the first country to announce that it will introduce repairability scores to gadgets sold there from January 2021. France is also the only country that made Apple provide free EarPods with the latest iPhone 12 by law. Apple has cited environmental reasons to trim the size of its phone boxes providing less content. Yet in France, they had to provide free earphones as per laws in the country earphones reduces exposure of the user to radioelectric emissions.

Related News

First reported by iFixit as development is in motion at the EU parliament resolution, the new law will call for mandatory mentioning of reparability and durability of the device in terms of availability of spare parts and lifespan on its labels. A rating up to 10 will be also introduced helping buyers to know at once how easy it will be for them to service the device.

According to the EU Parliament resolution, consumers are more likely to buy a device that has a higher repairability and durability according to their 2018 buyer behaviour study. According to the EU, this step will spread awareness among consumers and generate fair competition among electronic brands

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. This country will soon start rating gadgets on their durability and repairability aspects
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Xiaomi gives Redmi Note 9 Pro a major upgrade, adds 5G and whopping 108MP camera
2India’s TWS market defies slowdown, witnesses 723% growth in third quarter; Check top earbuds brands, products here
3iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max demand has apparently surpassed expectations