This country will soon start rating gadgets on their durability and repairability aspects

New law by EU will call for mandatory mentioning of reparability and durability of the devices. (Reuters Image)

Good news for gadget freaks in Europe! With the aim of making buying gadgets more convenient for consumers, encouraging fair competition and reducing e-waste the European Commission is on its way to introduce a law that will make tech giants and smartphone makers disclose their repairing details so potential buyers can know how easy or difficult it is to fix them. Not just phones, this new rule will be applicable for TVs, laptops, washing machines and lawnmowers as well.

Meanwhile, France has already become the first country to announce that it will introduce repairability scores to gadgets sold there from January 2021. France is also the only country that made Apple provide free EarPods with the latest iPhone 12 by law. Apple has cited environmental reasons to trim the size of its phone boxes providing less content. Yet in France, they had to provide free earphones as per laws in the country earphones reduces exposure of the user to radioelectric emissions.

First reported by iFixit as development is in motion at the EU parliament resolution, the new law will call for mandatory mentioning of reparability and durability of the device in terms of availability of spare parts and lifespan on its labels. A rating up to 10 will be also introduced helping buyers to know at once how easy it will be for them to service the device.

According to the EU Parliament resolution, consumers are more likely to buy a device that has a higher repairability and durability according to their 2018 buyer behaviour study. According to the EU, this step will spread awareness among consumers and generate fair competition among electronic brands